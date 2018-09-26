Strength Training: Building Muscle and Improving Health As You Age

According to a 2016 CDC report, only 20 percent of Americans over 18 are meeting the guidelines for both aerobic and strength training. When respondents were divided by age and gender, the percentage of those exercising decreased with each increasing age group, and for every age group a smaller percentage of women were strength training than men. Strength training helps to maintain and build muscle mass as we age. We’ll learn about ways to incorporate strength training into our everyday lives.

Guests: Kate Foley MS NSCA-CPT, Fitness Manager, OceanView at Falmouth

Lyndie Kelley, Strength and Conditioning Coach for University of New England and the Maine Director of the National Strength and Conditioning Association

Heath Pierce, Director of Applied Exercise Science at University of New England; Northeast Regional Coordinator of National Strength and Conditioning Association