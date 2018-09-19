UNE Professor's Breast Cancer Biomarker Receives A Patent

BIDDEFORD, Maine - A University of New England pharmacy professor has received a patent for an innovation in the early detection of breast cancer.

Srinidi Mohan's research focuses on a blood marker that can be used to detect the presence of highly aggressive tumors. He says the marker is a reliable indicator for estrogen receptor-negative tumors, the most aggressive types of breast cancer.



Mohan said Wednesday the bio-marker screening could represent a cost-effective option for early detection, monitoring disease progression, measuring treatment outcomes and providing monthly check-ups.



The American Breast Cancer Foundation says about 60,000 women are diagnosed with those tumors each year. They're most prevalent among young women and in African-American women. Chemotherapy is the common treatment for the deadly tumors.