What Australia's Experience with Ranked Choice Voting Can Teach Maine

Wednesday, October 3 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine takes us next to the Bangor Public Library and a meeting of the League of Women Voters for a talk about Ranked Choice Voting by political scientist Ben Reilly, who is from Australia where Ranked Choice Voting is firmly established.

Dr. Ben Reilly of Murdoch University in Australia will discuss 100 years of Ranked Choice Voting in Australia and how lessons learned may be applicable to Maine.

Professor Benjamin Reilly is a political scientist specializing in democratization, comparative politics and political development. He was formerly Professor of Political Science, head of the Policy and Governance program and Director of the Centre for Democratic Institutions in the Crawford School of Public Policy at the Australian National University (ANU). He has also worked with the Australian government, the United Nations and other international organizations, and held visiting appointments at Harvard, Oxford, and Johns Hopkins universities. He authored or edited 7 books and over 100 scholarly papers, and received financial support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York, the United States Institute of Peace, the East-West Centre, the National Endowment for Democracy and the Australian Research Council.

Source: Bangor Public Library Calendar and profiles.murdoch.edu.au