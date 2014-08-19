© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Think Tank Apologizes For 'Unconscionable' Tweet To Amnesty

By Dana Farrington
Published August 19, 2014 at 4:13 PM EDT

Amnesty International and a Washington think tank have "kissed and made up" after a tweet posted Monday night from the Center for Strategic and International Studies told Amnesty to "suck it."

CSIS called the tweet "unconscionable," saying an intern thought he was using his personal account when he sent the response.

"The views expressed are abhorrent and appropriate action will be taken at CSIS to address the matter internally," according to a statement on the organization's website. It added that it was reviewing its "social media processes."

After this statement and a tweeted apology by CSIS, Amnesty announced "@CSIS and @amnesty have kissed and made up."

See the series of tweets below:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Dana Farrington
See stories by Dana Farrington