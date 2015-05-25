Chicago Bears Release Ray McDonald After Arrest For Domestic Violence

The Chicago Bears released defensive end Ray McDonald Monday after he was arrested on charges of domestic violence in California — his second arrest in the past nine months.

The Chicago Bears released DL Ray McDonald today. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 25, 2015

GM Ryan Pace: "We believe in 2nd chances, but when we signed Ray we were very clear what our expectations were if he was to remain a Bear... — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 25, 2015

Pace cont: "He was not able to meet the standard and the decision was made to release him." — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 25, 2015

The Chicago Tribune adds:

"McDonald was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence and child endangerment, the Santa Clara, Calif., police department said. It's the second time since Aug. 31 that he's been arrested as a result of women claiming he assaulted them.

"According to police, McDonald was arrested Monday after officers learned "he physically assaulted the victim while she was holding a baby." Police responded to a disturbance at McDonald's residence at 3:48 a.m. PDT, but McDonald had left the scene.

"He was located at a house owned by former San Francisco 49ers teammate Justin Smith, and he was arrested there, police and property records show."

The Associated Press reports that the Bears signed McDonald to a yearlong contract in March despite his legal troubles. He had been released by the San Francisco 49ers last December.

