Hogwarts Hops The Pond: Rowling Reveals U.S. Version Of Wizards' School

For all the Harry Potter die-hards who fail to follow J.K. Rowling on Twitter, we offer both an admonition and an advisory.

The admonition is simple: You probably ought to stop reading this now, fix your mistake and return here when you're ready to continue. She has used the platform for cryptic hints of projects to come, for answers to lingering Potter questions and for even the occasional mild muggle-trolling.

As for the public service announcement, well, that's nearly as simple. This week (on Twitter, clearly), she revealed another secret: There is indeed an American version of Hogwarts — and it might just be making an appearance in the upcoming Potter spinoff on screen, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

She explained in a series of tweets with her loyal Potterites.

The film, which is set decades before the plot of the original series, will be based on an original screenplay from Rowling. It'll star recent Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne in the lead role of magizoologist Newt Scamander.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.