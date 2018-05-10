Top Stories: Detained Americans Return; Hawaiian Volcano Danger

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Meets 3 Americans Held In North Korea As They Return To U.S.

-- Scientists Warn That Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Could Erupt 'Ballistic Rocks'.

-- Dam Collapse Leaves At Least 20 Dead In Kenya.

-- In Election Upset, Malaysia's Mahathir Returns To Power After A Quarter Century.

-- 'I Look Forward' To Ending My Life, 104-Year-Old Assisted Suicide Advocate Says.

And here are more early headlines:

White House Holding Summit On Artificial Intelligence. (Los Angeles Times)

Ford Suspends F-150 Truck Production After Fire. (Detroit Free Press)

Deadly New Storm Strikes Northern India. (Times Of India)

200th Anniversary Of Paul Revere's Death Observed. (Boston Globe)

Mexican State Allows Nicknames Such As 'Big Moustache' On Ballot. (AP)

