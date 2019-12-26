Black Holes And Gravitational Waves: The Top Science Stories Of The 2010s
The first clear image of a black hole and a revolutionary method for modifying genes were among the top advancements in science in this decade.
NPR science correspondent Joe Palca (@joesbigidea) joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to review the top science stories of the 2010s.
1. In Milestone, Scientists Detect Gravitational Waves As Black Holes Collide
2. Eclipse 2017: One Nation Under The Sun
3. Astronomers Want To Know: Does This Interstellar Visitor Have A Message For Us?
4. Earth Sees First Image Of A Black Hole
5. The End Of The Space Shuttle Era
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.