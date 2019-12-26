© 2021 Maine Public
Black Holes And Gravitational Waves: The Top Science Stories Of The 2010s

Published December 26, 2019 at 12:40 PM EST
The moon covers the sun as it creates a total eclipse, Monday, August. 21, 2017, in Cerulean, Ky. At the 3 o'clock position is a prominent solar flare. (Timothy D. Easley/AP)
The first clear image of a black hole and a revolutionary method for modifying genes were among the top advancements in science in this decade.

NPR science correspondent Joe Palca (@joesbigidea) joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to review the top science stories of the 2010s.

1. In Milestone, Scientists Detect Gravitational Waves As Black Holes Collide

2. Eclipse 2017: One Nation Under The Sun

3. Astronomers Want To Know: Does This Interstellar Visitor Have A Message For Us?

4. Earth Sees First Image Of A Black Hole

5. The End Of The Space Shuttle Era

