The Future Of Netanyahu's Likud Party

Isreali citizens are headed to the polls on Thursday.

Prime Minister and Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted on charges of corruption last month, and he failed to put together a coalition in Parliament in two separate elections last year.

If he wins, he faces a third parliamentary election in March.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR international correspondent Daniel Estrin (@DanielEstrin) about the future of the Likud party and Israel’s government.

