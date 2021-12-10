Our website is undergoing database maintenance — some functions may not work as expected.
Consumer prices were up 6.8% in November — the highest inflation in nearly 4 decades
Published December 10, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST
Rent costs more this year. So does wrapping paper. Consumer prices overall were up 6.8% in November. That's the highest level of inflation since 1982.
Copyright 2021 NPR
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.