March calls for new mental health response, 6 months after police shooting of Miguel Estrella

New England Public Media | By Nancy Eve Cohen
Published September 23, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT
Miguel Estrella was shot and killed by a police officer in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on March 25, 2022. He was 22 years old.
Miguel Estrella's apartment building in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. According to police reports, the 22-year-old was in the midst of a mental health crisis, holding a knife and moving towards a police officer near his building. The district attorney said the officer shot and killed Estrella in self-defense.
People left things to remember Miguel Estrella at his grave in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, including his hardhat, which he wore when he worked for Habitat for Humanity.
Berkshire District Attorney's report on the investigation into the police shooting of Miguel Estrella.
Sunday marks six months since a Pittsfield, Massachusetts, police officer shot and killed a 22-year-old resident who was in the midst of a mental heath crisis. Activists and family members are holding a march and rally to call for a different kind of mental health response.

On March 25, when officer Nicholas Sondrini shot and killed Miguel Estrella, the mental health clinician, who works with police, was not on duty. Now police are taking steps to hire more mental health professionals. But Dana Rasso from Invest in Pittsfield said organizers of the rally want unarmed, peer-led crisis teams rooted in the community, not in the police department.

''That looks like our neighbors getting training in de-escalation tactics and in mental health first aid and then working with their neighbors to help them in situations where somebody is in a state of crisis," Rasso said. "Having a familiar face is often very comforting and helpful when you're having a crisis."

The Pittsfield City Council approved funding last month to research mental health services that do not involve police.

The council will be voting Tuesday on the creation of new positions, including an emergency mental health clinician and licensed social worker who would work police.

Rally organizers, including Manos Unidas, Westside Legends and Roots & Dreams and Mustard Seeds also want the city to stop putting police resource officers in schools — and invest city funds in violence prevention, affordable housing and youth mentorship programs.

Nancy Eve Cohen
Nancy Eve Cohen is a senior reporter focusing on Berkshire County. Previously she served as the editor of the Northeast Environmental Hub, a collaborative of public radio stations. Earlier in her career she was the Midwest editor for NPR in Washington, D.C. Before working in radio, she recorded sound as part of a camera crew for network television news, with assignments in Russia, Guatemala, Mexico, Cuba and in Sarajevo during the war in 1992.
