Jan. 6 protester, who entered U.S. Capitol, wants to be mayor of Connecticut town

A man who breached the U.S. Capitol in January 2021 says he’s running for mayor in Derby.

Gino DiGiovanni Jr., an alderman in Derby, has filed a State Elections Enforcement Commission candidate registration form and confirmed to Connecticut Public that he’s running.

DiGiovanni Jr., who acklowedges entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is defending his presence. Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building that day, trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“I wasn’t an elected official at that time, I wasn’t going there to do anything nefarious,” DiGiovanni Jr. said. “I was going there to listen to the president speak for the last time.”

A non-partisan nonprofit group, the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, says DiGiovanni Jr. is “unfit to serve” in elected office.

"Mr. DiGiovanni admits that he was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 -- a mob that was assembled for the purpose of and succeeded in interrupting the peaceful transfer of presidential power for the first time in American history,” said Donald Sherman, the agency’s senior vice president and chief counsel.

Sherman said DiGiovanni Jr. may be constitutionally disqualified as a result.

DiGiovanni Jr. argues that he wasn’t convicted of a crime.

The US Department of Justice said last week it hasn’t charged DiGiovanni Jr. with anything. But other Capitol protesters have been charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building.

In the race for mayor, DiGiovanni Jr. will run against a fellow Republican who’s defended him in the past: the incumbent mayor, Richard Dziekan.

In a statement to Connecticut Public in 2022, Dziekan dismissed the news that DiGiovanni Jr. was at the Capitol, describing it as “politics, pure and simple” and that if DiGiovanni Jr. wasn’t an elected Republican official, then the matter “would have never seen the light of day.”

Dziekan didn’t respond to a recent request for comment regarding DiGiovanni Jr.’s plans to run for mayor.

Democrat Joe DiMartino has also filed paperwork as a candidate for Derby mayor.

"I welcome all candidates into Derby's race for Mayor,” DiMartino said in a statement. “Our city can only benefit from an open discussion and exchange of ideas.”

Party endorsements in the mayoral race will happen the week of July 18-25.