Digitizing account books may give details on Black community in the 1700s in Sheffield

Maine Public | By Nancy Eve Cohen
Published August 22, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
An account book from the home of Colonel John Ashley. The Trustees of Reservations received a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to digitize this and two other books, which include entries from the 18th and early 19th centuries.
An account book from the home of Colonel John Ashley. The Trustees of Reservations received a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to digitize this and two other books, which include entries from the 18th and early 19th centuries.

Alison Bassett / Archives & Research Center of the Trustees of Reservations
Alison Bassett / Archives & Research Center of the Trustees of Reservations
A page from one of three account books belonging to the Ashley family in Sheffield, Massachusetts, which date back to the 18th and early 19th centuries. This page lists the name of individuals who purchased items from the Ashley's businesses, along with what they purchased and the price. The digitized books are expected to provide new details to historians about the Black community from that era.
A page from one of three account books belonging to the Ashley family in Sheffield, Massachusetts, which date back to the 18th and early 19th centuries. This page lists the name of individuals who purchased items from the Ashley's businesses, along with what they purchased and the price. The digitized books are expected to provide new details to historians about the Black community from that era.

Alison Bassett / Archives & Research Center of the Trustees of Reservations
Alison Bassett / Archives & Research Center of the Trustees of Reservations
Miniature portrait of Elizabeth Freeman, a watercolor on ivory by Susan Anne Livingston Ridley Sedgwick, 1811, in gilded wood frame. The painter was the wife of the son of Theodore Sedgwick, the lawyer who represented Elizabeth Freeman in her lawsuit for her freedom.
Miniature portrait of Elizabeth Freeman, a watercolor on ivory by Susan Anne Livingston Ridley Sedgwick, 1811, in gilded wood frame. The painter was the wife of the son of Theodore Sedgwick, the lawyer who represented Elizabeth Freeman in her lawsuit for her freedom.

Collection of the Massachusetts Historical Society
Collection of the Massachusetts Historical Society / Collection of the Massachusetts Historical Society
Wray Gunn, Cora Portnoff, Paul O'Brien, Arthur Wright and Gwendolyn Hampton Vansant unveil an 8-foot statue of Elizabeth Freeman by sculptor Brian Hanlon on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Sheffield, Massachusetts.
Wray Gunn, Cora Portnoff, Paul O'Brien, Arthur Wright and Gwendolyn Hampton Vansant unveil an 8-foot statue of Elizabeth Freeman by sculptor Brian Hanlon on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Sheffield, Massachusetts.

Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
The Freeman Room in the Ashley House in Sheffield, Mass., includes a portrait of Elizabeth Freeman.
The Freeman Room in the Ashley House in Sheffield, Mass., includes a portrait of Elizabeth Freeman.

Nancy Eve Cohen / New England Public Media
Nancy Eve Cohen / New England Public Media
Elizabeth Freeman is buried in the Sedgwick family plot in the Stockbridge, Mass., cemetery. Theodore Sedgwick was the attorney who represented Freeman in her 1781 lawsuit, suing for her freedom. After winning the lawsuit, she went to work for the Sedgwick family. A file photo of her gravestone.
Elizabeth Freeman is buried in the Sedgwick family plot in the Stockbridge, Mass., cemetery. Theodore Sedgwick was the attorney who represented Freeman in her 1781 lawsuit, suing for her freedom. After winning the lawsuit, she went to work for the Sedgwick family.

Nancy Eve Cohen / New England Public Media
Nancy Eve Cohen / New England Public Media

Three 18th and 19th century record books that include the names of at least fifty Black people who lived in the Berkshires are about to be digitized.

The books are part of the Trustees of Reservations collection from the historic home museum of John and Hannah Ashley in Sheffield, Massachusetts. Ashley had served as a colonel in the Revolutionary War. He owned several businesses and enslaved at least five people.

One of them was known as Mumbett or Bett, who was brought to the Ashley house as a teenager. She later changed her name to Elizabeth Freeman after suing for, and winning, her freedom in August 1781.

Alison Bassett is the manager of the archives and research center of the Trustees. She said once digitized, the 700 pages from these books could provide details to historians about other Black people in Sheffield.

"We don't really know much about the enslaved and the newly-freed community living out in the Berkshires," Bassett said. "Sort of like breadcrumbs, you find one name and you try and trace where did this person travel to, especially once they got freed."

The books include the names of people who purchased things from the Ashley's businesses, along with what was purchased and the price. They also include the names of those who worked for the family, including enslaved people and those who had gained their freedom.

One of the books includes entries from 1758 through 1818 — covering the period of the American Revolutionary War, along with the time when Freeman was enslaved by the Ashleys, and after her trial.

Bassett said the account books are too fragile to handle. A grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities will pay for digitizing them. The process includes removing the binding from each book, and bathing the pages to remove acid, which is damaging them.

The NEH grant is for more than $344,819. It will pay to conserve and digitize these books, along with archives from the Boston Natural Areas Network which include community gardens that date back to 1977.

Nancy Eve Cohen
Nancy Eve Cohen is a senior reporter focusing on Berkshire County. Earlier in her career she was NPR’s Midwest editor in Washington, D.C., managing editor of the Northeast Environmental Hub and recorded sound for TV networks on global assignments, including the war in Sarajevo and an interview with Fidel Castro.
