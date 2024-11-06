Top CT Democrats disappointed but defiant following Trump election win

Some of Connecticut’s most prominent elected Democrats reacted Wednesday to news that Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid for the presidency had failed and former President Donald Trump had won a second term in the White House.

Gov. Ned Lamont told reporters the loss felt “overwhelming.”

“I also have another role as governor and that’s to congratulate President Trump,” Lamont said. “The day after the election we all come together as one and look out for the best interests of our country. As a governor, it’s very important that I work with the White House. I wish the outcome was different, but I have worked with a President Trump before and I can work with a President-elect Trump.”

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said she was “very disappointed” to see the second woman candidate in eight years fall short of the presidency.

“As somebody who is a big supporter of both Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, I don't think the election was just about gender,” Bysiewicz said. “I think it was about pocketbook and wallet issues, and so that's what I take from it. I certainly am personally disappointed for all those girls and young women out there who were pulling for Kamala.”

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong called the result “disorienting” and “disappointing.”

Tong vowed that he and other Democratic attorneys general around the country would be working together to combat any perceived transgression by the next administration.

“We are locked arm-in-arm,” Tong said. “This firewall we have built is as strong as it has ever been. If anybody tries to come into our states and take advantage of, rip off, or attack the people and families in our states, we will stop them. That’s our job and we’re going to continue to do it.”

U.S. Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal spoke on both Trump’s win and the Republican flip of the Senate.

“I intend to do what I've always done, which is to fight for the people of Connecticut and hold accountable anyone who abuses their power, anyone who does harm to the people I represent,” Blumenthal said. “I will continue to work across the aisle whenever possible on issues where we should have common ground.”

In a call to Connecticut Public’s “The Wheelhouse” Wednesday morning, Murphy speculated the new Senate GOP majority may include nonstarters for Democrats.

“If their agenda is a repeal of the Affordable Care Act — stripping insurance from thousands of Connecticut residents — if their agenda is a restriction on women’s health care, if their agenda is another big tax cut for corporations and very little, maybe nothing, for middle-class and working-class families, my mandate is to fight that agenda," Murphy said.

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, fresh off her own reelection win, said she was heartbroken but remained committed to her constituents.

“Today I wake up and my heart is broken, but my resolve is firm,” Hayes said. “The work is way too important. And the people in the district showed up and said we trust you to do this work. So I asked for this job. Now I have to do it.”

Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano contributed to this report.