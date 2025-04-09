Trump executive order calls out Vermont for its climate policies

In an executive order issued Tuesday, President Trump took direct aim at one of Vermont’s prominent recent climate policies, saying the law “extorts” energy producers.

The order calls out Vermont’s Climate Superfund Act, alleging it is unconstitutional.

The document broadly seeks to restrict states’ abilities to set local energy policy, particularly policies that support climate action or renewables like solar and wind, or that impede the development of new domestic energy sources.

The order reiterates the administration’s support for domestic oil and gas production and coal, as well as nuclear, geothermal, hydropower, “critical minerals” and biofuels.

It also takes direct aim at state laws that support environmental justice, greenhouse gas emissions or that disincentivize carbon pollution.

But Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark says the executive order on its own has no legal teeth. She says it will have absolutely no bearing on Vermont’s enforcement of its own laws.

“The president has a lot of power; he does not have the extent of the power he wishes he had, which is why we see all these executive orders that say a lot of words but don't actually do anything,” she said. “And this is another one of those examples.”

Adiah Gholston / Vermont Public File Attorney General Charity Clark at a 2023 press conference.

Globally, the scientific community agrees that humans burning fossil fuels is the driving force behind climate change, which is causing more natural disasters fueled by extreme weather, and costing human lives.

Scientists similarly agree that many of these impacts — including extreme rainfall in New England — will continue to get worse if humans fail to curb their fossil fuel consumption, a fact Trump’s executive order does not acknowledge.

Modeled after the federal superfund program, which makes companies pay for the pollution they caused while doing business, Vermont’s Climate Superfund Act directs Vermont’s attorney general to bill major fossil fuel producers to help pay for what climate change is costing the state, based on how much their products have contributed to the problem globally.

The move by the Trump administration comes as many lawmakers are joining Vermont Gov. Phil Scott in calls to soften Vermont’s own landmark climate law — the Global Warming Solutions Act.

That policy sets firm deadlines by which Vermont must reduce climate warming greenhouse gas emissions, and allows citizens to sue the state if it misses those deadlines.

Vermont has enacted a host of climate policies in recent years, including the Climate Superfund Act, which allows Vermont to seek payments from the largest fossil fuel companies in the world for their products’ contributions to climate damages in the state. The law is being challenged in court by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and fossil fuel lobby.

The state also recently adopted its first-ever environmental justice law, as well as a new mandate that Vermont’s electricity be 100% renewable and sourced from more new local renewables like solar by 2030. And Trump’s executive order compels the U.S. attorney general to “expeditiously take all appropriate action to stop the enforcement of state laws and continuation of civil actions … that the Attorney General determines to be illegal.”

It raises concerns about states seeking to regulate energy trade outside their borders and accuses states of attempting to set national climate policy — and particularly targets solutions that try to shift energy markets towards lower carbon fuels, similar to the way Vermont’s stalled Clean Heat Standard would have worked.

Vermont Attorney General Clark was again quick to dismiss the content of the order as grandstanding.

“As we all learned in elementary school, it is the courts who interpret the laws. Congress passes the laws. The executive branch, the president, carries out the instructions of Congress, and it's the courts who get to interpret the laws,” she said.

Brad Campbell leads the New England-based environmental advocacy group Conservation Law Foundation, which lobbied for Vermont’s Climate Superfund Act.

He says the U.S. Constitution protects states’ right to defend their citizens against injury, including from environmental harms like climate change.

“I think ultimately this will prove to be political theater and further undermine the justice department's credibility, rather than something of consequential legal impact,” he said.

Under the executive order, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi will have 60 days to compile a report of her efforts and recommend any additional action needed to prevent states from undertaking climate policy she deems illegal.