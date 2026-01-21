Larry Pemberton Jr. becomes first Native American elected to CT General Assembly

Larry Pemberton Jr. was sworn into office in the chamber of the Connecticut House of Representatives on Wednesday, becoming the first Native American elected to the state’s General Assembly.

Pemberton, a Democrat representing the 139th House district of Norwich, Ledyard and Montville, is a member of the Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation.

“It's an exciting day of celebration,” said Lawrence Wilson III, chairman of the Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation. “We have a tribal member who is an elected representative now here in Hartford in the Norwich district, the first American Indian to occupy one of these seats after so many years.”

“I was very pleased that our tribal family was here, but so were the other state-recognized and federally recognized tribes: Mashantucket and Mohegan, Schaghticoke, Golden Hill joined with us to celebrate the newest addition to this body,” Wilson said.

Pemberton’s swearing-in ceremony featured an honor song performed by Native drummers and remarks from House Speaker Matt Ritter, House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, and House Majority Leader Jason Rojas.

“You are making history,” Rojas said to Pemberton. “Your ancestors were here before there was a state government, and I think that's really important to acknowledge.”

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler also gave remarks.

“To walk into a building that has a depiction of the burning of a Pequot village , and to stand here on this stage in this moment with a Pequot elected to the office of state representative, it’s historic and monumental,” Butler said.

Shortly after his swearing-in, Pemberton told Connecticut Public he feels a “weight” in being the first Native American elected to the Assembly.

“I feel like a lot of eyes are on me, and I feel like I’ve got to do good work,” Pemberton said. “My tribal families across the state, we’ve really had no support in here, really, and I think it’s a major move forward for us. I just look forward to doing the work for the 139th District and my tribal families, as well.”

Pemberton fills a seat left vacant following the death of Rep. Kevin Ryan. He said his main priority in the House will be issues of affordability.

Connecticut State Historian Andy Horowitz said he attended Pemberton’s swearing-in Wednesday because he wanted to witness history.

“I think people have a sense in the United States and in Connecticut that progress can happen on its own, that just because a certain amount of time has passed, a good thing will necessarily come,” Horowitz said. “That’s just not true. The arc of history doesn’t bend on its own.”

“Change is possible,” Horowitz said. “This is a centuries-long struggle on behalf of the Pequots and Native people in Connecticut, but also on behalf of the voters of Connecticut to come to have a wider sense of who we are as Connecticut, and to know that it can include elected representatives from the Pequot Tribe and other Native tribes.”