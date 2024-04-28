Broadcast Transmission Engineer - Bangor

We are a non-profit, community-supported public media organization and the sole provider of statewide (and beyond!) public broadcasting coverage. As one of only seven statewide PBS/NPR joint licensees in the country, Maine Public operates 14 radio frequencies (with construction permits for seven more!), five free over-the-air television signals, three television translators, and 26 links of microwave to connect it all together. We broadcast a mix of local and national programming, educational programs, news and public affairs shows, documentaries, and arts and cultural programs. We are also the backbone of Maine’s Emergency Broadcast System.

Job responsibilities for our Broadcast Transmission Engineers include:



Maintaining and adjusting television and radio broadcast transmitters.

Maintaining and adjusting microwave transmitting and receiving equipment.

Maintaining and adjusting digital RF transmission systems.

Maintaining and adjusting all terminal television, radio and remote control equipment involved in the normal operation of a broadcast transmitting facility.

Running routine and specialized electronic tests on equipment to ensure proper operation.

Diagnosis and repair of control systems as required.

Designing and implementing complex control systems, using hands-on computer and networking skills, to be used for systems interconnecting transmission facilities that conform to Industry IT standards.

Providing necessary maintenance of buildings, roads, and grounds at transmitter sites.

Assuming Transmission Manager’s duties during PTO or other limited periods as requested.

Providing assistance in the Technology Department when needed in the engineering, design, installation, implementation, and troubleshooting of systems.

Maintaining up-to-date written documentation, helps train others as needed.

Traveling throughout the State of Maine and to other Maine Public facilities is required.

Assisting in the planning, set up, operation, and take down of remote broadcasts.

Participating in a rotating on-call schedule to provide 24-7 technical support.

Other duties as assigned.

Job Requirements: Five years’ experience in high power RF equipment, four years college training in Electrical Engineering, CIS, or equivalent experience, comprehensive IT skills, ability to work independently in the design and implementation of complex computer systems, excellent communication skills, interest in seeking to learn new skills and keeping abreast of technological developments, and the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with all departments, employees, professional organizations, and vendors.

Regular travel throughout the state and the ability to travel to remote sites and operate snowmobiles, ATV, or other similar vehicles is required. A valid driver’s license and pre-employment criminal background check is required.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position online:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

by Sunday, April 28, 2024.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public believes that equity, diversity, and inclusion drive our success and we welcome and encourage candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to apply. As an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to building inclusive and innovative work environments with employees who reflect our communities. Therefore, we provide employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and encourage applications from all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status or military service record, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law. We're committed to creating a dynamic work environment that values diversity and inclusion.

Maine Public is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment, Maine Public will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact the Human Resources Department: apply@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717.