65 workers to lose jobs as Thomaston cement plant announces closure

The Dragon Products cement plant in Thomaston is planning to end operations by 2025 and lay off 65 workers starting in December.

In a statement, the plant’s owner, Giant Cement Holding, Inc., pointed to rising operating and logistical costs at the plant, and said the closure is necessary for the sustainability of its business.

Thomaston Selectboard Chair Diane Giese says she's still looking for more information on the closure. But she says the loss of the plant could have a significant financial impact, as the facility is the largest contributor to the town's tax base.

"We've been living with the expectation, and the support, of their money for a long time. I hope we haven't totally taken it for granted. But I think it's going to be major, yeah," Giese says.

Gov. Janet Mills told Maine Calling on Thursday morning that the announcement was "very concerning," and she hopes to speak with the company and discuss any measures that could keep the plant in Maine.

"Not just for the jobs, but for the production. And for the product, that is so vital to our economy, and to the New England economy in general," Mills said.

In a statement, the town of Thomaston said that the closure was "unexpected" and will have a significant impact, as the plant is the largest contributor to its tax base.

Officials say they'll determine the full implications of the closure as they prepare the municipal budget in the coming months.

