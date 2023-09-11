© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Acadia jobs go unfilled due to labor and housing challenges

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published September 11, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT
FILE-In this July 31, 2018 file photo, a crowd of early-risers gather near the summit of Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park to be among the first in the continental United States to see the sunrise, near Bar Harbor, Maine. The town of Bar Harbor plans to begin charging to park next month. The move comes amid ever-increasing seasonal traffic to Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park, which set a visitation record in 2018.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Acadia National Park was only able to fill about two-thirds of its seasonal summer jobs this year, as park officials say housing and labor shortages continue to pose challenges.

Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider says the park filled just 115 out of 175 seasonal jobs this summer. He told the Acadia National Park Advisory Commission on Monday that in addition to a shortage of worker housing, the labor market is very tight.

"We saw a much more difficult time recruiting for positions, particularly in the trades," Schneider said. "So our trail crew, heavy equipment operators, people required to have commercial driver's licenses, for example, that are operating equipment."

Schneider says the park operated without lifeguards for the second year in a row, and had just begun advertising for some seasonal positions for next summer.

Also on Monday, Friends of Acadia announced that it has purchased a four-acre parcel in Seal Harbor on which to build housing for seasonal park employees. The group say it bought the land at a discount from a corporation governed by the Rockefeller family.

