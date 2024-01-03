Maine lobstermen sue the state over electronic boat tracking rules

Five lobstermen are suing the Maine Department of Marine Resources in an effort to stop new electronic boat monitoring requirements.

Under new rules that went into effect last month, lobstermen with federal fishing permits must install monitors on their boats that track their location each minute.

But the lobstermen argue that's a violation of their constitutional right to privacy, equal protection and due process, and they're seeking immediate injunctive relief.

The monitoring rules come from the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, which is seeking more data from multiple states in an effort to better understand fishing patterns and potential interactions with critically endangered right whales and other species.

The Maine DMR declined to comment on the suit.

This story will be updated.