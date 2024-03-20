New Maine law will allow manufactured homes on same lots as single family homes

A new state law will permit manufactured homes to be placed on any lot that single family homes are allowed.

Advocates for the measure say they believe the law could reduce the stigma associated with manufactured and mobile homes and allow more Mainers to achieve homeownership for the first time.

State Rep. Dick Bradstreet, R-Vassalboro, also the director of the Manufactured Housing Association of Maine, said he believes the law will create more affordable options for more people.

"It's the quickest way for people to bring about personal wealth, build up equity in their homes," said Bradstreet, who also serves on the Legislature's Housing Committee. "But if they can't get into a home, there's no chance of building up equity. This will give people a chance to do that."

Under the measure, manufactured homes will be subject to the same rules as single family homes. Municipalities will keep existing control over manufactured home parks.

Gov. Janet Mills signed the law earlier this week, and it will go into effect later this year.