7 Maine bakers, chefs, and restauranteurs semifinalists for 2026 James Beard Awards

Seven bakers, chefs, and restauranteurs from Maine have been listed as semifinalists for the 2026 James Beard Awards.

The nominees include Night Moves Bread of South Portland, which was named as an Outstanding Bakery semifinalist.

Kerry Hanney, founder of Night Moves Bread, said the nomination came as a surprise.

"There are so many talented people nominated, and so many people I respect so much and look up to so much, and it feels really just like a deeply moving honor to be seen amongst them, and I just feel so so proud of our team," Hanney said.

Dana Street, founder of Fore Street, Scales, Standard Baking Co. and other venues, is listed for Outstanding Restaurateur and Maine has five chefs nominated in the best chefs of the Northeast category.

Hanney credits her team and Maine producers for the quality of her product.

"We're looking to just highlight all of the amazing food and all of the Maine amazing producers, and our whole agricultural network in the state, it's really something special to me, and I just want to shout that from the rooftops," Hanney said.

The James Beard Award finalists will be announced April 1.