Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

7 Maine bakers, chefs, and restauranteurs semifinalists for 2026 James Beard Awards

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published January 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM EST

Seven bakers, chefs, and restauranteurs from Maine have been listed as semifinalists for the 2026 James Beard Awards.

The nominees include Night Moves Bread of South Portland, which was named as an Outstanding Bakery semifinalist.

Kerry Hanney, founder of Night Moves Bread, said the nomination came as a surprise.

"There are so many talented people nominated, and so many people I respect so much and look up to so much, and it feels really just like a deeply moving honor to be seen amongst them, and I just feel so so proud of our team," Hanney said.

Dana Street, founder of Fore Street, Scales, Standard Baking Co. and other venues, is listed for Outstanding Restaurateur and Maine has five chefs nominated in the best chefs of the Northeast category.

Hanney credits her team and Maine producers for the quality of her product.

"We're looking to just highlight all of the amazing food and all of the Maine amazing producers, and our whole agricultural network in the state, it's really something special to me, and I just want to shout that from the rooftops," Hanney said.

The James Beard Award finalists will be announced April 1.
Tags
Business and Economy James Beard AwardsMaine restaurants
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
See stories by Madi Smith