'Farmers' Almanac' to return under new ownership

The Lewiston-based "Farmers' Almanac" will return to publication after being acquired by new owners. The publishers had announced in November that they could no longer afford to continue the Almanac due to financial pressures.

Not to be confused with the "Old Farmers' Almanac," which is based in New Hampshire, the "Farmers' Almanac" has had its roots in Maine for more than 200 years. It's known for its long-range weather forecasts and tips on gardening and homesteading.

Its new owner is the New York-based media company Unofficial Networks, which focuses on skiing and other outdoor recreation. While more than 800,000 copies of the almanac's print edition get distributed every year, most readership comes from the almanac’s website or social media pages.

Unofficial Networks Founder and Publisher Tim Konrad said he wants to continue building the "Farmers' Almanac's" digital presence before resuming its annual print editions — but the traditional mix of news and advice will remain the same.

"We want to develop this more into a living, breathing publication that has a lot more content on a daily basis and gives people more of a reason to come back, hopefully multiple times a day, to get the latest Farmers' Almanac content," he said.

Konrad added he expects the almanac will retain some ties to Maine and continue working with regular contributors. He did not confirm when the print editions would resume or whether they would be printed in Maine.

Peter Geiger, longtime publisher and editor emeritus of the Farmers’ Almanac, welcomed the transition in a statement.

“An American tradition continues," he said. "For more than 200 years, the values and wisdom of the Farmers’ Almanac have been protected and nurtured by four owner-publishers. I am grateful to have found the right next custodian in Tim Konrad. I am also confident he will honor its heritage and carry it forward for generations to come.”