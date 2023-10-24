The Maine Board of Environmental Protection is considering clean car rules

The Maine Board of Environmental Protection is considering so-called clean car rules. Environmental groups have petitioned the board to set more stringent emissions standards for new vehicles by incorporating a version of California's Advanced Clean Cars regulations.

At their meeting in Augusta Tuesday, the board debated questions about climate benefits, charging infrastructure, cost, and impacts to car dealers.

Board member Bob Duchesne says it's reasonable to expect some bumps in the road with any new technology, but change is inevitable.

"We went from horse and buggy to Model T in about ten years, steam locomotives to diesel locomotives, about a ten-year transition," he said. "We've actually had hybrids for about 20 years."

Jack Shapiro of the Natural Resources Council of Maine says the rules will help Maine meet its climate goals. And he says if Maine and other states adopt similar standards, manufacturers will build more EVs, and the price will come down.

"We need to have more of these more affordable vehicles available for Maine people to purchase," Shapiro said, "and that's exactly what these standards are intended to do."

The rules would require more new cars sold in Maine to be zero emission vehicles, aiming for 80% by model year 2032. A separate petition sets standards for trucks.

The board plans to take action on the rules later this year.