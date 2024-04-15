The Maine legislature will have final say over vehicle emissions standards

The Maine legislature will have final say over motor vehicle emissions standards, under a new law signed by Gov. Janet Mills.

The measure was prompted by a recent effort from environmental groups calling on Maine to adopt so-called "clean cars" standards, which would have required a steady increase in the percentage of electric vehicles sold in the state.

Advocates petitioned the Maine Board of Environmental Protection to adopt the rules, saying that they were an important step towards reducing carbon emissions. But the BEP rejected the proposal earlier this year, pointing to issues such as costs and effects on the regional grid.

The new law will now make such requirements "major substantive rules," meaning that lawmakers will ultimately need to approve any changes moving forward.

