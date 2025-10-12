Maine joins with Connecticut to order new clean energy

Maine is joining Connecticut in an effort to bring more solar and wind power onto the regional electric grid before federal tax credits for renewable energy expire.

The Public Utilities Commission last week directed its staff to consider proposals for new energy resources sought by Connecticut.

Any developments will have to be vetted by the commission for their benefits to Maine electric customers.

Connecticut put out a request for proposals last month seeking "late stage" projects that could capture federal tax breaks that may make them more cost-competitive for electric ratepayers.

James Fowler, spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said New England states share an electricity grid and working together on procurements potentially benefits regional ratepayers, enhanced grid reliability and affordability. Each state will perform its own evaluation and make its own decisions on whether to select projects, Fowler added.

"But by sharing information and pooling our demand, we hope to find opportunities to improve project viability and efficiency, such as by enabling purchases at larger scales, and capture the greatest benefits and value for ratepayers," Fowler added.

In a statement, acting commissioner of the Maine Department of Energy Resources Dan Burgess said the state has often sought opportunities to coordinate with neighboring states on energy initiatives including energy procurement.

"By participating in Connecticut's latest procurement effort, the state can consider its options to deliver more cost-effective clean power within federal tax credit timelines," Burgess said.

President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act curtailed 30% of federal tax credits available to solar and wind developments. Projects now have to start construction by July 2026 or enter service by the end of 2027 and meet other requirements to qualify.

Maine launched its own expedited energy procurement this summer and last month selected five developments for contracts that could provide more than 250 megawatts of electricity.

The deadline for Connecticut's procurement was Oct. 10.