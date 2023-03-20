South Portland postal worker allegedly assisted drug trafficking ring
A South Portland mail carrier has been charged with helping a drug trafficking ring use the postal service to ship drugs.
The mail carrier, Katie Montgomery, allegedly offered advice to FireBunny-USA, which authorities say shipped over ten-thousand packages of illegal drugs between 2019 and 2022. Montgomery told a court last February she's innocent of the charges.
If she is convicted, Montgomery could face up to 25 years in prison.