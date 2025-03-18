Maine attorney general files civil rights complaint against Kittery man

State Attorney General Aaron Frey has filed a Maine Civil Rights Act complaint against a York County man for threatening an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Frey said Alexander Treshinsky, of Kittery, hired the Congolese immigrant to replace flooring in Treshinsky's business.

But when the man asked for payment for his services, which amounted to about $1,140, Treshinsky responded with "threatening, vulgar, racist, and xenophobic" text messages and voicemails, according to Frey.

Treshinsky also made sexual threats against the victim's daughter, according to a court filing.

Frey is now seeking a court order under the state civil rights act barring Treshinsky from having any contact with the victim or the victim's family. A knowing violation of the act is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.