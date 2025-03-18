Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine attorney general files civil rights complaint against Kittery man

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published March 18, 2025 at 3:07 PM EDT
Attorney General Aaron Frey attends Gov. Janet Mills' State of the Budget address, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Attorney General Aaron Frey attends Gov. Janet Mills' State of the Budget address, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.

State Attorney General Aaron Frey has filed a Maine Civil Rights Act complaint against a York County man for threatening an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Frey said Alexander Treshinsky, of Kittery, hired the Congolese immigrant to replace flooring in Treshinsky's business.

But when the man asked for payment for his services, which amounted to about $1,140, Treshinsky responded with "threatening, vulgar, racist, and xenophobic" text messages and voicemails, according to Frey.

Treshinsky also made sexual threats against the victim's daughter, according to a court filing.

Frey is now seeking a court order under the state civil rights act barring Treshinsky from having any contact with the victim or the victim's family. A knowing violation of the act is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.
Tags
Courts and Crime Aaron FreyMaine Civil Rights ActImmigrants in Maine
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider