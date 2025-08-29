Mount Joseph nursing home in Waterville sued for neglect and abuse in 48-year-old man's death

Mount Joseph nursing home in Waterville is being sued for abuse and neglect in the death of a 48 year old man. Daniel Crommett's family alleges that his death was the result of a business strategy that underfunded the facility in order to enrich its owners and operators.

Crommett had cerebral palsy, a seizure disorder, and autism. He was admitted to Mount Joseph for what was supposed to be a temporary stay after he fell and fractured his hip in the summer of 2021.

The lawsuit alleges that nurse Marius Ramirez, who was later convicted on criminal charges, repeatedly failed to give Crommett anti-seizure medications, causing him to experience severe seizures and frequent falls. It says the nurse also pinned Crommett to the floor and drugged him with an unprescribed anti-psychotic medication.

Crommett's sister subsequently removed him to a hospital where he died less than six months after he was admitted to Mount Joseph.

The lawsuit accuses the facility and its corporate owners and managers, Highwood Realty LLC, Elm Management Services and Consulting, Akiko Ike, Ephram Lahasky, Michael Biderman, BSD ME 26 LLC, and Blueprint Healthcare, of diverting revenue to affiliated businesses instead of ensuring adequate staffing, training, and oversight.

Crommett's family is seeking unspecified damages. Mount Joseph didn't respond to requests for comment.