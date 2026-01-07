Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Maine crime rate down in 2024

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published January 7, 2026 at 11:57 AM EST

The latest report from Maine's Department of Public Safety on crime in Maine finds that the overall crime rate is down.

Maine's overall crime rate in 2024 was 28.87 per one thousand people, down from 29.77 in 2023.

Violent crimes were also down.

Although the number of murders and non-negligent manslaughter spiked in 2023 to 60 cases, the number dropped almost half in 2024 to 33 reported cases.

Also down were drug violations and prostitution. The property crime rate held steady at just over 17 per one thousand people.

Looking at individual counties in Maine, six counties did see an increase in the crime rate from 2023: Androscoggin, Cumberland, Knox, Lincoln, Somerset and Washington. But the remaining counties saw more substantial decreases, resulting in an overall drop for the state.
Courts and Crime crime rate
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion