Washington County bilingual childcare center set to expand, thanks to new federal funding

A bilingual childcare center in Washington County is set to expand, thanks in part to $831,000 in federal funding announced Monday.

Rayitos de Sol - Spanish for "little sunbeams" - is a bilingual childcare center in Milbridge. It's run by Mano en Mano, an organization that supports Downeast farmworker communities.

The funding will help pay for the construction of a new building, allowing the center to increase its capacity to 64 students, more than doubling its current capacity.

The funding boost comes from a congressional appropriations package, and was announced Monday by U.S. Sen. Angus King's office.

In a statement, King said the planned expansion is a boon to the region's workforce, because affordable childcare is "one of the most pressing needs for working families."