Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

USDA pauses nearly $30 million in funding to University of Maine System amid Title IX review

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published March 11, 2025 at 1:07 PM EDT
Updated March 11, 2025 at 1:17 PM EDT
The University of Maine campus in an undated aerial photo.
umaine.edu
The University of Maine campus in an undated aerial photo.

This story will be updated.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has frozen funding to the University of Maine System, according to school officials.

Officials say that in an email received Monday, the USDA’s Office of the Chief Financial Officer indicated that the department is evaluating further action against the university for possible violations of Title VI and Title IX.

As a land-grant institution, the University of Maine received almost $30 million last year in USDA funding, primarily used for research.

School officials say the email directs the department’s awarding agencies to temporarily stop issuing payments to both Columbia University and the University of Maine System.

Last month, the USDA announced a Title IX compliance review of UMaine for failing to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order barring transgender athletes from competing in girls and women's sports. The announcement followed a highly publicized confrontation between Trump and Maine Gov. Janet Mills at the White House last month.

School officials say they have since confirmed to the USDA that Maine's athletic programs are in compliance with relevant state and federal laws and clarified that the UMaine System is a quasi-independent state agency.
Tags
Education New England News Collaborative
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
See stories by Madi Smith