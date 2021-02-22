© 2021 Maine Public
Secretary Of State Validates Signatures For Latest Anti-CMP Transmission Line Effort

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published February 22, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST
Robert F. Bukaty
/
Associated Press
Power lines are seen on a Central Maine Power hydropower transmission corridor, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, near The Forks, Maine.

The Maine secretary of state’s office says that a citizens’ initiative seeking to require legislative approval for large power line projects has more than enough signatures to move forward.

The effort is the latest attempt to challenge Central Maine Power’s $1 billion transmission line project, which has passed the state’s approvals process. But the project has generated controversy and challenges.

The initiative seeks to require legislative approval for any electric power line project exceeding 50 miles, and the rule would be retroactive to 2014.

The Maine Legislature could now choose to enact the legislation or reject it. A rejection would send the issue to voters in November.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows reports that 80,506 valid signatures were filed. A minimum of 63,067 were required.

Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
