UMaine to get nearly $1M in federal funds to create a 'Climate Coordination Center'

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree has secured nearly $1 million in federal funding to help implement Maine's Climate Action Plan.

The funding is part of the 2022 omnibus appropriations bill which was signed into law earlier this week. It will go to the University of Maine to establish a “Climate Coordination Center."

Ivan Fernandez, a University scientist and leader on Gov. Janet Mills’ Climate Council, says the center will employ three full-time staff and act as a hub to collect and disseminate research and information about climate change in Maine.

“Things are changing fast and in fact time is short to make dramatic changes to respond to climate and so the goal here is to have a resource that is tracking what research is ongoing what are some of the information needs that we could help bring teams together to address in real time,” says Fernandez.

