© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The broadcast frequency for Maine Public Classical - WBQF in Fryeburg has changed to 91.7...learn more.
Environment and Outdoors

Recent rains have diminished Maine drought

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published September 8, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT
current-u.s.-drought-monitor-conditions-for-maine_-current-09-08-2022.png
drought.gov
/
The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) map of Maine for September 8, 2022.

Maine's Drought Task Force says recent rains have gone a long way toward improving streamflow and groundwater conditions.

"Things have dramatically improved in sections of the state that were seeing the worst of the drought," said Sam Roy, the task force facilitator. "I'd say, focusing on York County, we've seen quite dramatic improvements there."

But Roy noted that moderate drought conditions linger in parts of Southern Maine. And an area of "severe drought" remains along the coast from about Portland to Penobscot Bay.

Roy said Maine is "not out of the woods yet," with regular steady rains needed to keep streamflows up, and to recharge groundwater, especially in the Portland area.

Tags

Environment and Outdoors U.S. Drought Monitordrought
Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
See stories by Murray Carpenter