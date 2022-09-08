Recent rains have diminished Maine drought

Maine's Drought Task Force says recent rains have gone a long way toward improving streamflow and groundwater conditions.

"Things have dramatically improved in sections of the state that were seeing the worst of the drought," said Sam Roy, the task force facilitator. "I'd say, focusing on York County, we've seen quite dramatic improvements there."

But Roy noted that moderate drought conditions linger in parts of Southern Maine. And an area of "severe drought" remains along the coast from about Portland to Penobscot Bay.

Roy said Maine is "not out of the woods yet," with regular steady rains needed to keep streamflows up, and to recharge groundwater, especially in the Portland area.

