Federal funds are coming to Maine to build more electric vehicle charging stations

The Biden Administration announced Wednesday that Maine’s plan for creating more electric vehicle charging stations has been approved ahead of schedule.

Maine is among the first group of 35 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico with approved plans. The states will be eligible for more than $900 million in funding over the next two years to help build EV chargers along approximately 53,000 miles of highway across the country.

Maine’s EV charging plan outlines how the state will grow its network of more than 700 public charging ports, using federal funding. A first priority for the state is placing high-powered chargers along approximately 1,100 miles of Designated EV Corridors within Maine.

