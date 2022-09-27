© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment and Outdoors

Mainers who use electric vehicles or heat pumps could be eligible for lower electric rates

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published September 27, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT
esta heat pump photo.jpg
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
A heat pump is installed in a Yarmouth, Maine home in spring 2022.

Mainers who use electric vehicles, heat pumps, or battery storage could be eligible for lower electric rates from CMP and Versant Power, according to orders issued Tuesday by the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

PUC chair Phil Bartlett says the rates are designed to encourage the adoption of green technology.

"They are rates designed to help folks save money if they are heating their homes with heat pumps, if they are driving electric vehicles, or if they have battery storage in their home or business," Bartlett says. "The idea is to help residential customers and businesses to save money by electrifying their heating and transportation needs."

Eligible customers would contact their utility to request the lower rates. The rates will apply to residential, commercial, and large business customers. Some of the rates could take effect as soon as October.

Tags
Environment and Outdoors Maine Public Utilities CommissionHeat pumpsElectric vehicle
Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
See stories by Murray Carpenter