Mainers who use electric vehicles or heat pumps could be eligible for lower electric rates

Mainers who use electric vehicles, heat pumps, or battery storage could be eligible for lower electric rates from CMP and Versant Power, according to orders issued Tuesday by the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

PUC chair Phil Bartlett says the rates are designed to encourage the adoption of green technology.

"They are rates designed to help folks save money if they are heating their homes with heat pumps, if they are driving electric vehicles, or if they have battery storage in their home or business," Bartlett says. "The idea is to help residential customers and businesses to save money by electrifying their heating and transportation needs."

Eligible customers would contact their utility to request the lower rates. The rates will apply to residential, commercial, and large business customers. Some of the rates could take effect as soon as October.