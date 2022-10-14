New environmental nonprofit to focus on helping people in Maine affected by PFAS

A new nonprofit known as Slingshot will be advocating for environmental health and justice in Maine, and throughout New England.

Dana Colihan, the co-executive director, says the organization will be a bit different than other environmental groups because it will work closely on the ground with communities threatened by pollution.

Colihan says Slingshot's initial focus in Maine will be helping people affected by PFAS. She says they will also advocate for Mainers affected by solid waste facilities.

"Supporting residents that are living in the shadow of Juniper Ridge landfill, which is up in Old Town. It's a landfill that is owned by the state, but it's operated by Casella, which is a big for-profit trash company," Colihan says.

Colihan says Slingshot will operate in partnership with the Conservation Law Foundation, which is its fiscal sponsor.