Environment and Outdoors

EV charging infrastructure will soon be required in some of South Portland's new parking areas

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published November 30, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST
Gina McCarthy, Cathy Zoi
Susan Walsh
/
AP
White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy, left, talks with EVgo Chief Executive Officer Cathy Zoi, before the start of an event near an EVgo electric car charging station at Union Station in Washington, Thursday, April 22, 2021.

South Portland has passed a new rule requiring developers to consider electric vehicle charging infrastructure when building new parking areas.

The new ordinance applies to new or reconstructed parking lots with at least five parking spaces.

For large housing developments, at least 10% of spaces will need to have EV chargers installed.

For lodging and employee parking, at least 40% of spaces must be "EV-capable" — meaning electric wiring can be easily routed to each space, and there's enough electrical capacity to handle the added load. Exemptions can be made for affordable housing projects.

The new rule will go into effect on Dec. 5.

