Maine Public Utilities Commission approves lower rates for heat pumps and EVs

The Maine Public Utilities Commission this week approved lower rates for some CMP and Versant Power customers.

Driven by legislation, the rates are designed to help residential and business customers save money through the efficient use of electrification. The rates will apply to Mainers charging electric vehicles, using heat pumps, or charging batteries at off-peak hours.

Ian Burnes, director of strategic initiatives for Efficiency Maine, says the savings could be substantial.

"A heat pump user should save a couple hundred dollars a year, depending on how much you use your heat pump," Burnes says. "The more you use your heat pump, the more you are going to save using these rates. And this should encourage people to use their heat pumps, which are still the cheapest source of energy compared to using oil or propane."

Customers not already enrolled in programs providing reduced rates for heat pumps must contact CMP or Versant to sign up for the new rates, which will take effect Jan. 1.

