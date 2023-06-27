New law may give PFAS-contaminated farms an alternative income source through solar

A new law signed by Gov. Janet Mills this week could help farmers with PFAS-contaminated land bring in revenue from solar energy projects.

The new law will provide farmers with an alternative source of income for land that can't be safely farmed, said Shelly Megquier of Maine Farmland Trust.

"It also directs renewable energy infrastructure development toward land that is better suited because it can't be used for other purposes safely," she said. "Directly development away from Maine's best farmland is something that's high priority for us, so that Maine has the land-base that it needs to really grow our agricultural economy, which is really important as more farmers reach retirement age and as there's pressure increasing from different types of development across the state."

The state lost about 10% of its farmland during a five-year period, according to the last agricultural census. And more than 50 Maine farms have been found to be contaminated with PFAS, known as "forever chemicals."

Heather Spalding, policy director for the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, said the new law is designed to preserve the prime farmland that remains. But it also acknowledges that some farmers facing PFAS contamination may have no other choice but to pursue alternative uses for their land.

"Some of the land is so contaminated that there's just not the technology yet to get farmers back on that land," Spalding said. "We hope that that will be the case, but we're not there yet."

Megquier added that she believes some farmers are already interested in pursuing renewable energy development, and more may consider partnering with a solar developer as their land is tested for PFAS.

The new law will initiate a competitive bidding process that prioritize contaminated farm and industrial land as sites for potential renewable energy projects in Maine. Farmers can partner with a solar developer and apply with the Public Utilities Commission for power contracts. PUC approval will depend on whether a given project financially benefits ratepayers.