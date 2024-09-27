© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Drinking water testing to continue at Brunswick properties for one year in wake of foam spill

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published September 27, 2024 at 4:09 PM EDT
Picnic Pond in Brunswick was left covered in firefighting foam containing harmful PFAS chemicals after a fire suppression system accidentally discharged at the nearby former Brunswick Naval Air Base.
Steve Walker
/
Maine Public
Picnic Pond in Brunswick was left covered in firefighting foam containing harmful PFAS chemicals after a fire suppression system accidentally discharged at the nearby former Brunswick Naval Air Base.

Drinking water at more than 30 properties in Brunswick has been tested in the wake of last month's spill of firefighting foam at the former naval airbase.

State regulators say all the samples fall below Maine's interim drinking water standards for PFAS.
The Maine Department of Environmental Protection said the drinking water will be tested once every three months for the next year. The next tests are scheduled for December.

Most PFAS concentrations continue to decline in the watershed near the spill, but the DEP said they have not returned to pre-spill levels. The highest concentrations are near Picnic Pond.

Testing continues at four points on the Androscoggin River in Brunswick and Topsham over concerns that PFAS from the spill made its way to Brunswick wastewater treatment plant. Results from the Brunswick Sewer District are pending.

Samples of fish and shellfish may take several months to turn around, state regulators said, due to the complexity of the testing and a shortage of qualified labs that can process the results.

The Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority will host another emergency board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 1 to discuss personnel and legal issues in the wake of calls for the authority's leadership to resign and respond to requests from the town of Brunswick.

The Restoration Advisory Board, a group that includes officials from the U.S. Navy and Environmental Protection Agency, Maine DEP and local residents, will hold a meeting on Oct. 2 to discuss ongoing cleanup efforts at the former naval airbase.

Tags
Environment and Outdoors BrunswickPFAS
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko
Related Content
Picnic Pond in Brunswick was left covered in firefighting foam containing harmful PFAS chemicals after a fire suppression system accidentally discharged at the nearby former Brunswick Naval Air Base.
  1. Brunswick residents lambast MRRA Board and Director over handling of August 19 toxic foam spill
  2. Brunswick residents seek answers after hazardous PFAS firefighting foam spill