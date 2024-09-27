Drinking water testing to continue at Brunswick properties for one year in wake of foam spill

Drinking water at more than 30 properties in Brunswick has been tested in the wake of last month's spill of firefighting foam at the former naval airbase.

State regulators say all the samples fall below Maine's interim drinking water standards for PFAS.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection said the drinking water will be tested once every three months for the next year. The next tests are scheduled for December.

Most PFAS concentrations continue to decline in the watershed near the spill, but the DEP said they have not returned to pre-spill levels. The highest concentrations are near Picnic Pond.

Testing continues at four points on the Androscoggin River in Brunswick and Topsham over concerns that PFAS from the spill made its way to Brunswick wastewater treatment plant. Results from the Brunswick Sewer District are pending.

Samples of fish and shellfish may take several months to turn around, state regulators said, due to the complexity of the testing and a shortage of qualified labs that can process the results.

The Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority will host another emergency board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 1 to discuss personnel and legal issues in the wake of calls for the authority's leadership to resign and respond to requests from the town of Brunswick.

The Restoration Advisory Board, a group that includes officials from the U.S. Navy and Environmental Protection Agency, Maine DEP and local residents, will hold a meeting on Oct. 2 to discuss ongoing cleanup efforts at the former naval airbase.