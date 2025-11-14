Maine Family Planning launches $6.5 million fundraising effort in response to federal funding cuts

Maine Family Planning is launching a $6.5 million fundraising effort to ensure access to reproductive health care in the wake of federal funding losses.

The organization is prohibited from receiving Medicaid reimbursements under a federal bill passed this summer. And its federal Title X funding, which supports care for low-income patients, was withheld for months. President and CEO George Hill says those funding sources represent 40% of its budget, or $4 million.

"The risk of relying exclusively on one or two different public funding sources is just not realistic in this environment for a nonprofit organization in general and for us in particular," he says.

Hill says the fundraising campaign started in the first Trump administration, and this final push will help Maine Family Planning reach a $20 million goal for an endowment. It's intended to generate enough income to mitigate future funding losses. The nonprofit is also raising $1.5 million to support and expand its "Health on Wheels" mobile medical program.