Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Portland warming shelter failed to open Saturday night due to staffing challenges

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published December 30, 2025 at 4:48 PM EST
The City of Portland's Winter Warming Shelter is in a separate space in the Homeless Services Center at 166 Riverside Industrial Parkway.
City of Portland
The City of Portland's Winter Warming Shelter is in a separate space in the Homeless Services Center at 166 Riverside Industrial Parkway.

The City of Portland said its warming shelter was closed Saturday night, despite temperatures below 15 degrees, because of inadequate staffing.

City Councilor Wes Pelletier said that's not acceptable.

"We've been hearing from a lot of concerned constituents who are very reasonably concerned that people are going to be dying out in the cold when our warming shelter should be open," Pelletier said.

The council's Health and Human Services Committee will work with staff to bridge anticipated gaps in services and compensate for them, according to Pelletier.

"I think that we're all pretty dedicated to making sure that we are able to be more reliable and offer that haven on these sorts of nights," Pelletier said.

The warming shelter at 166 Riverside Industrial Parkway will be open tonight from 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.
Tags
Health Portlandwarming
Carol Bousquet
cbousquet@mainepublic.org
See stories by Carol Bousquet