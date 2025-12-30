Portland warming shelter failed to open Saturday night due to staffing challenges

The City of Portland said its warming shelter was closed Saturday night, despite temperatures below 15 degrees, because of inadequate staffing.

City Councilor Wes Pelletier said that's not acceptable.

"We've been hearing from a lot of concerned constituents who are very reasonably concerned that people are going to be dying out in the cold when our warming shelter should be open," Pelletier said.

The council's Health and Human Services Committee will work with staff to bridge anticipated gaps in services and compensate for them, according to Pelletier.

"I think that we're all pretty dedicated to making sure that we are able to be more reliable and offer that haven on these sorts of nights," Pelletier said.

The warming shelter at 166 Riverside Industrial Parkway will be open tonight from 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.