A fall Maine landscape
Bipartisan bill would boost pay for Maine's direct care workers

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 20, 2026 at 5:28 PM EST
The State House is seen at sunrise during the final week of winter, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
The State House is seen at sunrise during the final week of winter, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Augusta, Maine.

Maine's direct care workers want better pay, and a proposal before the state legislature would require that they earn at least 125 percent of the minimum wage, or just under $19 an hour.

The bill, LD 1932, is sponsored by Democratic House Speaker Ryan Fecteau and is co-sponsored by Republican Representative Jennifer Poirier of Skowhegan.

Supporters include employers who struggle to attract and retain staff, clients who say they want consistent care, and direct care workers who say they don't earn a living wage.

Dalton Reed was among many direct care workers who testified during a public hearing before the Health and Human Services Committee Tuesday.

"In order to make ends meet, I routinely have to work a minimum of 60 hours per week," Reed told lawmakers. "While I am committed to the residents I serve, the level of workload is not sustainable and contributes to burnout across the board."

In addition to requiring workers earn at least 125% of minimum wage, the bill would boost MaineCare reimbursement for direct care labor costs.

The director of the state's Office of MaineCare Services, Michelle Probert, was the only person who testified against the bill. She said the proposal would cost the state millions during a volatile time due to federal changes to Medicaid.
Health legislature
Patty Wight
