Aroostook County social services agency announces closure of behavioral health program

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 2, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST

Northern Maine General is closing its outpatient and community-based behavioral health program at the end of March.

The program is primarily based out of its Caribou office, and the closure will affect more than 150 clients, according to the Aroostook County-based social services agency.

In a written announcement, CEO Michelle Raymond said it was a difficult decision.

"We understand that outpatient and case management services are essential to residents of Aroostook County," she said. "However, the combination of staffing shortages and, in some programs, inadequate and complicated reimbursement models have made it financially and operationally unsustainable for us to continue delivering those services."

Raymond says Northern Maine General will help clients transition to other providers.

Last spring, the nonprofit closed its nursing home in Eagle Lake, also citing staffing and reimbursement challenges.
