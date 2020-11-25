Oshima Brothers Tiny Screen Concert - Brown Bag Edition

On November 19, Oshima Brothers graced the Tiny Screen Concert Brown Bag Edition stage...from the studio to deliver a rousing performance.

Oshima Brothers' magnetic sibling sound and contagious joy result from a lifetime of making music together. Sean, 24, and Jamie, 21, were born and raised in Whitefield and now base themselves in the city of Belfast. The brothers have honed a harmony-rich blend of contemporary folk and acoustic pop. On stage, Sean and Jamie create a surprisingly full sound with dynamic vocals, electric and acoustic guitars, octave bass, loops, and percussion. Their debut album, Oshima Brothers, released in 2016, is a collection of 11 original songs written by Sean, and arranged and recorded by Jamie. The brothers live in Maine but are often on the road performing, producing music videos, and dancing.

Their follow-up EP Under The Same Stars is a blend of indie, folk and pop arranged recorded in their home studio.