Ways to Support Maine Public

Life Insurance

Leave a Legacy with Maine Public.

Donors can use life insurance to make a gift to Maine Public by naming Maine Public as the owner and beneficiary of a life insurance policy. A donor receives a charitable income tax deduction based on the lesser of the policy's fair market value or the net premiums paid. Donors may also wish to make gifts of paid-up policies, resulting in a charitable income tax deduction for the policy's cash surrender value.

For more information about Life Insurance please contact us:

Scott Marchildon
Vice President & Chief Development Officer
207-330-4510
smarchildon@mainepublic.org

Elizabeth Limerick
Director of Principal Gifts
207-330-4550
elimerick@mainepublic.org

Thomas Wilson
Development Events & Communications Coordinator
207-330-4524
twilson@mainepublic.org