Maine

Mapping error raises question of location of 9 islands

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published January 30, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST
Maine Daily Life
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A lobsterman hauls a trap off Bowman Island where an overnight snowfall coats the trees, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Freeport, Maine.

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature is getting involved in a dispute over which county can claim a string of coastal islands.

Waldo County officials say a 70-year-old mapping error led to nine small islands being considered part of Knox County over the years. They say the islands are part of the Islesboro archipelago and should be part of Waldo County.

A legislative committee last week instructed the two counties to try to reach an agreement on the facts. A meeting is tentatively scheduled for early February.

