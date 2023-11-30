Angus King proposes limits on semi-automatic guns, magazine capacity after Lewiston shooting

Maine Sen. Angus King has introduced legislation that would regulate semi-automatic firearms with larger magazine capacity and so-called "bump stocks" on guns.

King announced the bill on Thursday roughly one month after a gunman killed 18 people and injured 13 others in Lewiston with a high-capacity, semi-automatic rifle. King, who is an independent, is co-sponsoring the bill with Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico.

The bill would would limit the number of rounds in a gun magazine and require gas-operated, semi-automatic firearms to have permanent or fixed magazines to prevent shooters from rapidly reloading. The bill would also make it illegal to make certain modifications to semi-automatic guns.

In a statement, King said the proposal focuses on the mechanisms that can make some semi-automatic guns so deadly.

“For years, I have said that rather than using the appearance of these guns to restrict them, we should instead focus on how these weapons actually work and the features that make them especially dangerous,” King said. “The Gas-Operated Semiautomatic Firearm Exclusion (GOSAFE) Act addresses the lethal capacity weapons like the one used in Lewiston and most of the deadliest mass shootings across the country. Nothing can bring back the lives of our family and friends, but responsible actions moving forward can reduce the likelihood of such a nightmare happening again in Maine or anywhere else.”

In an interview with the Portland Press Herald, King said he and Heinrich — a gun owner and an avid hunter — have been working on the legislation for several years but that last month's mass shooting in Lewiston "redoubled my commitment to dealing with this issue.”

The gunman in the Oct. 25 shooting, Robert R. Card II, reportedly used a semi-automatic, Ruger SFAR AR-10 style rifle to kill 18 people at a restaurant and bowling alley in Lewiston. The gun is capable of firing a .308 caliber cartridge and has been described as even more powerful than the AR-15-style rifles that have become synonymous with the debate over gun control in the U.S. because of their use in numerous mass shootings.

In addition to Heinrich, King's office said the bill has two other co-sponsors so far: Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Michael Bennett of Colorado. No Republicans have signed on so far, however. And the office of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said the Republican "recognizes the time and effort that went into developing this proposal . . . and she will carefully consider it."

"Senator Collins believes that there is a crime and violence problem in this country and that Congress should join with the states and law enforcement in trying to address it," Collins spokeswoman Annie Clark said in a statement. "She will continue to focus on measures that could help save lives, including legislation that could help keep firearms out of the hands of criminals, and also people who are suffering from mental illness that could cause them to be a danger to themselves and others. She is currently drafting legislation that would direct the military to fully utilize state crisis intervention laws."

Gun control bills have faced difficult if not impossible odds in Congress in recent years despite the enormous death toll inflicted by gun violence and the mass shooting trend. That recent history raises immediate questions about the fate of the King-Heinrich bill unless they are able to get support from some Republicans.

Both King and Collins supported a bill to require background checks on all firearm sales at gun shows or private person-to-person sales resulting from print or online ads. The bill was a response to the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut that left more than 20 children and teachers dead. But Republicans blocked the bill.

Other efforts to ban so-called "assault weapons," to prohibit large-capacity magazines and to institute universal background checks have all failed in Congress in recent years.

King and Heinrich are expected to discuss their bill during a press conference on Thursday afternoon.